Myanmar earns over 365 mln USD from fishery exports in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Myanmar earned 365.928 million U.S. Dollars from the export of fishery products in nearly seven months of the present fiscal year of 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The revenue from the export of fishery products between April 1 and Oct. 27 this year was down compared to 403.

622 million dollars earned a year earlier, the ministry's data showed.

During the cited period, the Southeast Asian country's total export was valued at over 8.5 billion dollars, the ministry said.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and fishery products, minerals, forestry products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the Ministry of Commerce.