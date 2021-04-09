Myanmar Envoy to UN Calls for No-fly Zone Over Living Areas to Avoid 'Bloodshed'

UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations U Kyaw Moe Tun on Friday called for establishing of a no-fly zone over "living areas" in his country to prevent the military from conducting airstrikes to kill civilians

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations U Kyaw Moe Tun on Friday called for establishing of a no-fly zone over "living areas" in his country to prevent the military from conducting airstrikes to kill civilians.

"A no-fly zone should be declared in the living areas in Myanmar to avoid further bloodshed caused by the military airstrikes on civilian areas," Kyaw Moe Tun said in an informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

The diplomat, who was fired by the military following his statement at the United Nations in opposition of the coup in February, also called for imposing an arms embargo against the Myanmar military, strict sanctions against businesses associated with the army and the cutting off of financial inflows.

