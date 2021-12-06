Myanmar Envoy to UN Says to Remain at Post After UNGA Votes to Retain His Credentials

Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun said on Monday that he will continue representing the people who oppose the military junta in his country after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted to allow him to remain in his role at the world body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun said on Monday that he will continue representing the people who oppose the military junta in his country after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted to allow him to remain in his role at the world body.

"I will continue what I'm doing. I'm representing the people," Kyaw Moe Tun told reporters.

On February 1, the Myanmar military conducted a coup and seized control of the country, but Kyaw Moe Tun remained in his post representing Myanmar at the United Nations.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly weeks after the coup, Kyaw Moe Tun criticized the Myanmar military and urged the strongest possible action be undertaken by the international community to restore democracy in the country.

The Myanmar military has since stated that Kyaw Moe Tun was terminated for abusing his assigned duties and sought to replace him with former commander Aung Thurein.

Earlier on Monday, the UN General Assembly decided to defer its position on the representation of Myanmar at the United Nations and allow the current ambassador to keep his job.