Myanmar Ethnic Armed Groups Increase Chance Of Civil War At Unprecedented Scale - UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Myanmar Ethnic Armed Groups Increase Chance of Civil War at Unprecedented Scale - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Wednesday that ethnic armed groups are increasing the possibility of civil war at a level not seen before as the violence in the country continues following the military coup last month.

"Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) on the eastern and western borders have been increasingly speaking out against the brutality of the military," Schraner Burgener said during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting. "The military's cruelty is too severe and many EAOs are taking clear stances of opposition, increasing the possibility of civil war at an unprecedented scale.

