UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Expands Rakhine Virus Lockdown To Cover One Million

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:36 PM

Myanmar expands Rakhine virus lockdown to cover one million

Myanmar expanded a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships on Wednesday, halting the movement of about 1 million people as the number of coronavirus cases climbs steadily

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Myanmar expanded a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships on Wednesday, halting the movement of about 1 million people as the number of coronavirus cases climbs steadily.

One hundred new infections were confirmed across Myanmar in the last 24 hours -- bringing the total to 574 -- with the northwestern state registering the bulk.

Rakhine is one of the poorest states in the country, with substandard healthcare facilities and a lack of access to education in some remote parts.

It is also home to about 130,000 Rohingya Muslims displaced by conflict and confined to camps under what Amnesty International describes as "apartheid" conditions.

Another 150,000 displaced ethnic Rakhine are scattered across the state having fled clashes between Myanmar's military and ethnic Rakhine insurgents.

State capital Sittwe has been under lockdown and an overnight curfew since the weekend, and on Wednesday the order was extended to four townships elsewhere -- Kyaukphyu, An, Taungup and Thandwe.

"People from the said four townships... are to stay only in their homes," said the order published in state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar, adding that only authorised vehicles would be allowed to provide transport.

Exceptions include civil servants and factory workers, and only one member of each household may step out for essential shopping.

The sharp jump in coronavirus cases comes as the country prepares for elections, raising concerns that the November 8 poll date could be impacted.

Rakhine state has long been a flashpoint for ethnic and religious conflict.

Sittwe is home to more than 318,000 ethnic Rakhine, while the four townships placed under lockdown Wednesday have roughly 560,000 residents, mostly ethnic Rakhine, according to a 2014 census.

But unaccounted for are the many marginalised Rohingya Muslims staying in squalid camps near Sittwe who have long battled for recognition and basic rights like healthcare access.

Further north in the state the military is battling the Arakan Army, a rebel group seeking more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, and violent clashes have left tens of thousands of civilians languishing in displacement camps.

The United Nations announced Wednesday that some of their personnel working in the camps and around Rakhine had tested positive for the virus.

The staff "express their solidarity with the people of Rakhine and everyone affected by COVID-19, a common enemy that does not distinguish between ethnicity or religion", the UN said.

But some locals, like villager Maung Than Tin, remain doubtful that the disease is really spreading so rapidly in remote areas.

"I'll believe it only when I see it with my own eyes," the 40-year-old in Kyaukphyu township told AFP.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Education Amnesty International Vehicles Kyaukphyu Sittwe Myanmar May November Muslim From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inzamam feels Pakistan missed chance to emerge as ..

19 seconds ago

NLCC surveyed 218,596 hectares, no locust find in ..

22 seconds ago

Keep monsoon infections at bay with adopting extra ..

24 seconds ago

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

NIC to hold webinar titled " Failure is part of my ..

5 minutes ago

Senate grants extension to two committees for pres ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.