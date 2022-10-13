Myanmar Expecting to Launch Direct Flights to Russia by End of 2022 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Myanmar is engaged in negotiations with Moscow on the establishment of direct flights and is expecting to launch charter and cargo flights from Yangon to Moscow via Novosibirsk by the end of 2022, the country's Ambassador in Moscow Lwin Oo has told Sputnik.

"We are currently discussing with Rosaviatsia changes to the current agreement on air connectivity to establish direct flights to Russia - Myanmar airlines can fly from Yangon to Moscow with a stop-over in Novosibirsk because it takes too long to fly directly without refueling. So far, we are talking about cargo planes and charters for tourism, we hope to launch them by the end of the year," the ambassador said.

U Aung Naing Oo, the minister of investment and foreign economic relations of Myanmar, told Sputnik in June that Naypyidaw and Moscow were discussing the use of Russian Mir payment system cards in the Asian country.