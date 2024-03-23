Myanmar Exports Over 1.6 Mln Tons Of Beans, Pulses In Over 11 Months
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Myanmar exported over 1.6 million tons of beans and pulses in the first over 11 months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.
From April 1 last year to March 15 this year, Myanmar shipped over 1.45 million tons of beans and pulses via sea routes, while it exported over 149,018 tons via land borders, the ministry's figures showed.
The export of black gram topped the export list of other beans and pulses with the most value, earning over 675 million dollars, followed by green gram and pigeon pea with a value of over 301 million Dollars and over 180 million dollars respectively during the period, its figures showed.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice and account for over 30 percent of the Southeast Asian country's total agricultural production.
Myanmar exports beans and pulses to China, India and European countries.
