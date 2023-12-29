Myanmar exports over 175,000 tons of rice, broken rice in November

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Myanmar exported 175,990 tons of rice and broken rice in November this year, according to data released by the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Friday.

The figure decreased from 264,037 tons of rice and broken rice exported in November last year, the MRF data showed.

The exports of rice and broken rice in November included 94,203 tons of rice and 81,787 tons of broken rice.

The federation said Myanmar has shipped 157,070 tons of the exported rice and broken rice via sea routes, and the rest via land border gates.

The Southeast Asian country exported rice and broken rice to more than 20 countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Poland, Malaysia, Belgium, the Netherlands and Vietnam last month.

Myanmar earned 361 million U.S. Dollars from the export of 759,673 tons of rice and broken rice during the first eight months of the current 2023-24 fiscal year starting April, showed the MRF data.