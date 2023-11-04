Myanmar exports over 250,000 tons of green grams in April-October

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Myanmar exported about 253,109 tons of green grams from April 1 to Oct. 27 of the current fiscal year 2023-24 through next March, earning more than 170 million U.S. dollars, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

In April-October this year, over 196,536 tons of the green gram exports were shipped by sea and over 56,572 tons were traded through border trade, the ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country made over 800 million Dollars from the export of over 955,904 tons of beans and pulses during the cited period, showed the ministry figures.

According to the ministry, beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice, accounting for over 30 percent of the total agricultural production.

Myanmar exports beans and pulses mainly to China, India and European countries.