Myanmar Exports Over 900,000 Tons Of Corn In Over 8 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Myanmar exported 918,606 tons of corn in eight months of the 2023-24 fiscal year starting from April 1, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country earned more than 275 million U.S. Dollars from corn exports during the period between April 1 and Dec. 15 this year, the ministry's figures showed.

According to the data, the country exported over 44,000 tons of corn in November.

During the period, Myanmar exported the corn to countries like the Philippines, Singapore and China, via both sea routes and land borders, official data showed.

The country's overall export earnings during the period reached 10.13 billion dollars, according to the ministry's data.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products and manufacturing goods.

