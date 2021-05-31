Myanmar extends COVID-19 preventive measures until end of June

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 on Monday announced extension of the period for preventive measures against the pandemic to June 30.

The extension will be applied to all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by the respective union level government organizations and ministries in order to contain the spread of the disease, the announcement said.

According to a release from the Health and sports Ministry, the number of COVID-19 infections rose to 143,526 in the country on Saturday.

A total of 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours while the total death toll in the country stood at 3,216, the release said.

A total of 132,297 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 1,034 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February.