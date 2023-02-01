Myanmar Extends State of Emergency for Six Months, Delaying Elections - Reports

Myanmar's military government has announced a six-month extension of the state of emergency which was imposed when it seized power in the country in 2021, in order to prepare for general elections, media reported Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Myanmar's military government has announced a six-month extension of the state of emergency which was imposed when it seized power in the country in 2021, in order to prepare for general elections, media reported Wednesday.

The junta's announcement reportedly took place amid ongoing conflict across the country, and a silent strike was held to mark two years since the overthrow of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The National Defense and Security Council met Tuesday and decided to extend the state of emergency for another six months, as the country continues to face an abnormal situation and needs time to prepare for peaceful and stable elections, which had been originally scheduled for August but will likely be postponed, the Eleven Media news portal reported.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.