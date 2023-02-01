UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Extends State Of Emergency For Six Months, Delaying Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Myanmar Extends State of Emergency for Six Months, Delaying Elections - Reports

Myanmar's military government has announced a six-month extension of the state of emergency which was imposed when it seized power in the country in 2021, in order to prepare for general elections, media reported Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Myanmar's military government has announced a six-month extension of the state of emergency which was imposed when it seized power in the country in 2021, in order to prepare for general elections, media reported Wednesday.

The junta's announcement reportedly took place amid ongoing conflict across the country, and a silent strike was held to mark two years since the overthrow of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The National Defense and Security Council met Tuesday and decided to extend the state of emergency for another six months, as the country continues to face an abnormal situation and needs time to prepare for peaceful and stable elections, which had been originally scheduled for August but will likely be postponed, the Eleven Media news portal reported.

In February 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.

Related Topics

San Myanmar February August Media Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

US Concerned Over Release of Man Convicted for 200 ..

US Concerned Over Release of Man Convicted for 2008 Murders of USAID Worker - St ..

4 minutes ago
 Half a million strike in UK as cost-of-living cris ..

Half a million strike in UK as cost-of-living crisis bites

5 minutes ago
 Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classif ..

Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classified Documents in Rehoboth Home ..

5 minutes ago
 'Surprising' ancient Egyptian mummy ingredients di ..

'Surprising' ancient Egyptian mummy ingredients discovered

5 minutes ago
 Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliv ..

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliveries

16 minutes ago
 Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukra ..

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.