UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Extends Suspension Period Of Int'l Commercial Flights Until End Of January

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:38 PM

Myanmar extends suspension period of int'l commercial flights until end of January

Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January.

The ministry on Thursday issued an announcement to extend the effective period for temporary measures to prevent importation of COVID-19 to the country through air travel which will end on Thursday night.

The measures will continue to be extended as the infection of the disease remains increasing in most of the countries and regions, the statement said.

Discussions are being carried out among relevant ministries for the phase-by-phase resumption of international commercial flights in line with healthcare standard procedures depending on the situation on the disease, the statement added.

As of late Wednesday, Myanmar has reported 123,470 COVID-19 infection cases with 2,664 deaths, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports.

Related Topics

Sports Myanmar January From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s sports establishments and sports events ..

10 minutes ago

Women’s squad for South Africa tour announced

16 minutes ago

Accountability Court allows 14-day physical remand ..

20 minutes ago

NE China city conducts massive COVID-19 testing

3 minutes ago

Urdu, other non-UN languages also used for world ..

3 minutes ago

Mongolia adds 20 more COVID-19 cases to 1,215

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.