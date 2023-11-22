Myanmar fireworks festival muted as clashes spread

(@FahadShabbir)

Taunggyi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A brightly-patterned hot air balloon spitting fireworks soared into the night sky above Myanmar's Shan state as a much-loved festival returned, but crowds stayed away from the event as violent clashes swell across the country.

Tuesday marked the return of the Tazaungdaing festival to the city of Taunggyi after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and unrest following the military seizing power in 2021.

The usually riotous event sees teams load batteries of fireworks into homemade hot air balloons, with referees judging both the design of the contraptions and the magnificence of their aerial explosions.