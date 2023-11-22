Open Menu

Myanmar Fireworks Festival Muted As Clashes Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Myanmar fireworks festival muted as clashes spread

Taunggyi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A brightly-patterned hot air balloon spitting fireworks soared into the night sky above Myanmar's Shan state as a much-loved festival returned, but crowds stayed away from the event as violent clashes swell across the country.

Tuesday marked the return of the Tazaungdaing festival to the city of Taunggyi after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and unrest following the military seizing power in 2021.

The usually riotous event sees teams load batteries of fireworks into homemade hot air balloons, with referees judging both the design of the contraptions and the magnificence of their aerial explosions.

Related Topics

Taunggyi Myanmar Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

3 minutes ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

17 minutes ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

27 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

6 hours ago
Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

15 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

15 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

15 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

15 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

15 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

15 hours ago

More Stories From World