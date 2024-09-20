Myanmar Flood Death Toll Climbs To 293: State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has reached 293, with 89 people missing, the junta said on Thursday, as state media reported the first arrival of foreign aid.
Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed 613 people across the region, according to official figures.
In Myanmar, 293 people were dead and 89 were missing as of Thursday morning, the junta's information team said.
On Wednesday it said that nearly 270,000 hectares (more than 660,000 acres) of rice and other crops had been submerged, and more than 100,000 farm animals killed.
The previous death toll reported by the junta was 268 people dead and 88 missing.
The floods have heaped more misery on a country where millions were already displaced by more than three years of conflict unleashed by the military's 2021 coup.
The UN has warned that as many as 630,000 people could be in need of assistance in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.
Last weekend, the junta issued a rare appeal for foreign aid to help cope with the disaster.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has "ordered all to carry out rehabilitation tasks to return to normality within six months", the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday an Indian navy ship delivered aid including dried food, clothes, medicine and tents at Thilawa port in commercial hub Yangon, the newspaper said.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results12 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table12 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result12 minutes ago
-
Locals survey destruction wreaked by Portugal fires12 minutes ago
-
Head's hundred seals Australia win over England in 1st ODI12 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard22 minutes ago
-
Head's hundred seals Australia win over England in 1st ODI after Labuschagne strikes22 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia eyeing summit on home ground in 100th MotoGP52 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM, Palestinian leader urge Mideast de-escalation2 hours ago
-
Latham, Williamson half-tons take Kiwis to 255-4 in Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast2 hours ago
-
Lufthansa, Air France extend suspension of Mideast flights2 hours ago