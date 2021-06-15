Myanmar Frees US Journalist, Second American Reporter Still Held - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US national Nathan Maung, a Myanmar-based journalist who was detained by the nation's military junta more than two months ago has been released, while a second American reporter arrested in May remains in custody, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"After three months, U.S. citizen and journalist Nathan Maung was released from detention in Burma and is on his way to the United States. We also continue to call for the immediate and safe release of U.S. citizen and journalist Daniel Fenster," Price said in a statement.

Maung, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Myanmar online news site Kamayut Media, and co-founder Hanthar Nyein were arrested when security forces raided their office on March 9, local media reported.

The statement made no mention of Nyein, who presumably remains in custody along with more than 70 other journalists jailed by Myanmar's ruling junta since seizing power in a February 1 coup, according to media reports.

Fenster was prevented from boarding a flight out of Myanmar on May 24. US Embassy officials have not been permitted contact with him, and Fenster has not been charged with a crime, according to family members, as quoted by MSN News.