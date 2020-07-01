Myanmar General Election to Be Held November 8 - Reports

The United Election Commission (UEC) of Myanmar announced that this year's general election will take place on November 8, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United Election Commission (UEC) of Myanmar announced that this year's general election will take place on November 8, media reported.

The UEC announced that up to 1,171 seats will be up for grabs in all levels of government, including all 330 seats in the lower and 168 seats in the upper houses of parliament, Myanmar Times reported on Wednesday.

This will be the first election in the country's modern history to take place under a civilian government. The current civilian government won a landslide in the 2015 general election and brought Aung San Suu Kyi to power and a phasing out of over 50 years of military rule.

The UEC has approved the registration of 97 parties to run their candidates in the election, 18 of whom are local parties while the rest will campaign across the country, the Myanmar Times reported.

The commission also insisted that polling stations will be set up in all provinces of the country, including the de facto self-administered socialist Wa state and the wantaway Rakhine regions.