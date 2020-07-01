UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar General Election To Be Held November 8 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:57 PM

Myanmar General Election to Be Held November 8 - Reports

The United Election Commission (UEC) of Myanmar announced that this year's general election will take place on November 8, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United Election Commission (UEC) of Myanmar announced that this year's general election will take place on November 8, media reported.

The UEC announced that up to 1,171 seats will be up for grabs in all levels of government, including all 330 seats in the lower and 168 seats in the upper houses of parliament, Myanmar Times reported on Wednesday.

This will be the first election in the country's modern history to take place under a civilian government. The current civilian government won a landslide in the 2015 general election and brought Aung San Suu Kyi to power and a phasing out of over 50 years of military rule.

The UEC has approved the registration of 97 parties to run their candidates in the election, 18 of whom are local parties while the rest will campaign across the country, the Myanmar Times reported.

The commission also insisted that polling stations will be set up in all provinces of the country, including the de facto self-administered socialist Wa state and the wantaway Rakhine regions.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Wa San Myanmar November 2015 Media All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits TAQA following ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.