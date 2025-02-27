Myanmar Hands Over 84 Indonesian Alleged Scammers To Thailand
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Myanmar handed over 84 Indonesians to Thailand on Thursday, officials said, the latest group of alleged scam centre workers set to be repatriated from the region
The group of 69 men and 15 women crossed from Myawaddy to the Thai town of Mae Sot at around noon (0500 GMT) on Thursday, passing through Thai immigration before being handed over to Indonesian embassy officials.
"They are heading to Bangkok," a Thai official who asked not to be identified told AFP, adding that, if they arrived late Thursday evening, "they will probably fly back tomorrow (Friday) or the following day".
He said they had been released from illegal cyberscam centres, which have proliferated on the Thai-Myanmar border in recent years.
Indonesia said those evacuated would return to the capital Jakarta on three flights on Friday night.
"According to the plan, the 84 repatriated individuals will arrive in Jakarta on Friday night," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' directorate of protection for Indonesian citizens said in a statement.
"They consisted of 69 men and 15 women, including three pregnant women. All were in good health and safe."
It said an Indonesian foreign ministry team, along with staff from its embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, had been in Mae Sot since Sunday to "engage in intensive communication" with authorities in Thailand and Myanmar for the release.
Myanmar's junta government said in a statement on Thursday the Indonesian nationals were handed over through Thailand, without providing further comment.
About 600 Chinese nationals were deported in a similar manner from Myanmar last week and flown back to China via Thailand, following a visit to the Thai-Myanmar border by a Chinese public security official.
Thailand, China and Myanmar are expected to hold talks on Friday to discuss logistics for further repatriations of thousands of scam centre workers being held by border militias in Myanmar.
