Myanmar hit by 112 aftershocks following devastating earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) As of Thursday, Myanmar has experienced 112 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The aftershocks followed a devastating 7.

9-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

As of Tuesday, the death toll has climbed to 3,645, with 5,017 people injured and 148 still missing, according to a statement from the State Administration Council's Information Team.