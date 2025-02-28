Open Menu

Myanmar Holds AI Yangon 2025 Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Myanmar holds AI Yangon 2025 expo

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Myanmar kicked off its largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) expo, AI Yangon 2025, on Friday.

Organized by the My Me My Mine Media Agency, the expo aims to develop AI technology in Myanmar's agriculture and trade sectors while serving as a platform to attract international investments, Han Sak, the agency's founder, told Xinhua on Friday.

Visitors can explore cutting-edge AI technology, attend discussion sessions featuring insights from global AI experts, and learn about AI research and education programs presented by colleges and universities, he said.

The three-day expo, featuring over 50 exhibits, runs until March 2, he added.

