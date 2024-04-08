Open Menu

Myanmar Imports Over 1 Mln Tons Of Fertilizers In 2023-24 FY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Myanmar imports over 1 mln tons of fertilizers in 2023-24 FY

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Myanmar imported 1.047 million tons of fertilizers in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the official Global New Light of Myanmar, citing the Ministry of Commerce, reported on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country imported 27,129.

14 tons of pesticides during the same fiscal year, which started in April last year and ended in March this year, the media report said.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the country has planned to import 2 million tons of fertilizers and 35,000 tons of pesticides, official media reports said.

Related Topics

Import Same Myanmar March April Commerce Media Asia Million

Recent Stories

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

19 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

4 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

18 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

2 days ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World