Myanmar imports over 1 mln tons of fertilizers in 2023-24 FY

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Myanmar imported 1.047 million tons of fertilizers in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the official Global New Light of Myanmar, citing the Ministry of Commerce, reported on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country imported 27,129.

14 tons of pesticides during the same fiscal year, which started in April last year and ended in March this year, the media report said.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the country has planned to import 2 million tons of fertilizers and 35,000 tons of pesticides, official media reports said.