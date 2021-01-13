As Myanmar is interested in conducting thorough studies of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the health ministry is already engaged in consultations with the Russian Direct Investment Fun (RDIF), the press secretary of the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) As Myanmar is interested in conducting thorough studies of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the health ministry is already engaged in consultations with the Russian Direct Investment Fun (RDIF), the press secretary of the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Like many other countries, Myanmar takes interest in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The Myanmar government expresses interests in thoroughly studying pharmacological properties of the vaccine, and conditions for its storage, transfer and use," press secretary Anton Anisimov said.

The Myanmar Ministry of Health and sports has established dialogue with the RDIF, which serves as the official distributor of the Russian vaccine to the foreign markets, the spokesman went on to say.

According to Anisimov, the Myanmar government is currently assessing expediency of using the Russian vaccine on the Myanmar territory.