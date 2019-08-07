UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Jails Australian Publisher On Drug Charges - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:48 PM

Myanmar Jails Australian Publisher on Drug Charges - Reports

The Australian publisher who founded The Myanmar Times newspaper was sentenced to 13 years in jail by a Myanmar court over illegal drug possession on Wednesday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Australian publisher who founded The Myanmar Times newspaper was sentenced to 13 years in jail by a Myanmar court over illegal drug possession on Wednesday, local media reported.

Ross Dunkley, the former CEO of the newspaper, was arrested in June 2018 after police found a stash of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in his house, the Frontier Myanmar magazine said.

The court in Yangon also jailed his business partner, John McKenzie, for 13 years, and gave 11-year sentences to five Myanmar nationals detained during the raid.

The publisher founded The Myanmar Times in 2000. It was the only privately published newspaper with foreign capital at that time. He declined to tell reporters whether he would appeal the sentence.

