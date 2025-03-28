Myanmar Junta Asks For International Aid After Quake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Naypyidaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Myanmar's ruling junta made a rare request for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency across six regions after a powerful earthquake hit the country on Friday.
AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrive at a hospital in Naypyidaw where wounded were being treated after the 7.7-magnitude quake hit central Myanmar.
"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the hospital.
Casualty numbers have yet to emerge but the fact that the isolated military government is appealing for help -- which it rarely does after natural disasters -- suggests they could be on a large scale.
The junta said in a statement that a state of emergency was in effect in six of the worst-affected areas: Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Naypyidaw, and Bago.
Zaw Min Tun said blood donations were needed for patients in Mandalay, Naypyidaw and Sagaing.
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From World
-
'Mass casualty' quake rocks Myanmar, Thailand6 minutes ago
-
Patriotic fervour the spur for Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk6 minutes ago
-
UK economy slightly stronger than expected in 20246 minutes ago
-
Rain offers respite to South Korea firefighters as death toll rises6 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta asks for international aid after quake6 minutes ago
-
Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand35 minutes ago
-
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia next week36 minutes ago
-
Duterte clan rallies as ex-Philippine leader marks 80th in jail36 minutes ago
-
UK's King Charles cancels appointments after cancer treatment 'side effects'36 minutes ago
-
Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand36 minutes ago
-
South Korea's 'heartbreaking' wildfires expose super-aged society56 minutes ago
-
Eala dream run ends as Pegula sets up final with Sabalenka1 hour ago