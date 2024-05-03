Myanmar Junta Bans Men From Applying To Work Abroad: Statement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 11:01 AM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Myanmar's junta has suspended the issuing of permits for men to work abroad, it said, weeks after it introduced a military conscription law that led to thousands trying to leave the country.
The labour ministry had "temporarily suspended" accepting applications from men who wish to work abroad, the ministry said in a statement posted by the junta's information team late Thursday.
The measure was in order to "take more time to verify departure processes and according to other issues," it said, without giving details.
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, sparking massive armed opposition it has failed to crush.
In February, it said it would enforce a law allowing it to call up all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve in the military for at least two years.
