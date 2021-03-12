UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Junta Charges Five Journalists, Including AP, Over Coup Coverage

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Myanmar junta charges five journalists, including AP, over coup coverage

A Myanmar court formally charged five journalists on Friday, including a photographer from AP, over their coverage of anti-coup protests, after a week in which the military junta raided newsrooms and revoked media licences

The country has been in uproar since a February 1 putsch that deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, triggering a mass uprising that has brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to demand a return to democracy.

Five journalists covering an anti-coup protest in Yangon last month were arrested and are facing charges of "causing fear, spreading false news or agitating directly or indirectly a government employee".

The junta had amended the law after the coup, increasing the maximum sentence from two years to three years in jail.

Friday's hearing saw the five journalists -- who were present via video conference -- formally charged, as a US embassy representative waited outside the court.

One of the journalists was Thein Zaw, a photographer for Associated Press. His brother told AFP after the hearing that he was able to go inside to meet the defendant video conference.

"We got the chance to speak for two minutes," said Myint Kyaw, adding that Thein Zaw was in tears.

