Myanmar junta chief halves Suu Kyi jail term

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta chief reduced the jail sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years on Monday, after initially doling out four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since her ouster on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud.