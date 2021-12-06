UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Jails Suu Kyi For Four Years

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:03 PM

Myanmar's junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades

Yangon, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since ouster of her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud.

