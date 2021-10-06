UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Leader Inaugurates Armed Coastguard

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:12 PM

Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coastguard

Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday, made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation's law enforcement capabilities

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday, made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation's law enforcement capabilities.

The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

Sporadic attacks and reprisals continue, with military officials confirming four intelligence officers had been wounded Tuesday in a bomb blast in the capital Naypyidaw.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coastguard -- a rare appearance in front of the foreign press since seizing power.

The four armed vessels -- previously operated by Myanmar's navy -- include a 47-metre "missile attack craft," said a naval officer, who did not want to be named.

Their duties would include "law enforcement... patrolling and search and rescue," he said, without giving details, adding that the force would remain under "navy guidance" for now.

Myanmar's military has lavished tens of millions of Dollars on the latest lethal hardware in recent years, leaning on allies Russia and China, as part of a strategy to become a first-class force.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and over 8,000 arrested since the putsch, according to a local monitoring group.

Related Topics

Attack Army Bomb Blast Russia China San Naypyidaw Myanmar February Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

11 held for murder-attempt

11 held for murder-attempt

24 seconds ago
 EU leaders reject deadline to let Balkans join

EU leaders reject deadline to let Balkans join

26 seconds ago
 Democrats search for Plan B as debt stalemate thre ..

Democrats search for Plan B as debt stalemate threatens US economy

31 seconds ago
 FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: ..

FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: Secretary Health South Punjab ..

4 minutes ago
 Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy pric ..

Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy price surge

4 minutes ago
 US, Allies Urge Iraqi Parties to Respect Integrity ..

US, Allies Urge Iraqi Parties to Respect Integrity of Electoral Process - Joint ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.