UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Junta Leader Set To Join ASEAN Summit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:34 PM

Myanmar junta leader set to join ASEAN summit

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing is set to join Southeast Asian leaders at a special summit in Jakarta next week, the Thai foreign ministry said Saturday, in what will be the coup leader's first official trip since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing is set to join Southeast Asian leaders at a special summit in Jakarta next week, the Thai foreign ministry said Saturday, in what will be the coup leader's first official trip since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since the February 1 coup, Myanmar has been in turmoil -- with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to demand a return to democracy.

The junta has sought to quell the anti-coup movement with lethal force, killing more than 720 people and detaining some 3,100 activists, journalists and dissidents, according to a local monitoring group.

The international community has largely condemned the junta for its use of force against unarmed civilians -- deploying targeted sanctions against top military brass, their families and army-linked businesses.

But regional leaders have sought to open communications with the regime, and on Saturday Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed a summit in Jakarta over Myanmar's situation will include Min Aung Hlaing.

"Several leaders have confirmed their attendance including Myanmar's MAH (Min Aung Hlaing)," said spokesman Tanee Sangrat in a message to reporters.

The meeting of the 10-country bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to address the ongoing crisis in post-coup Myanmar, and will be on April 24 in Jakarta.

The junta has consistently justified the putsch by alleging widespread fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's party had won in a landslide.

The military said it will hand back power to a civilian administration after elections are held in about a year -- though they recently extended the timeline to a two-year period.

Related Topics

Thailand Democracy Jakarta San Myanmar February April November Top Asia

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen once again rejects allegations of ..

11 seconds ago

Russian security service detains Ukraine diplomat

54 seconds ago

Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greec ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Embassy in US Slams Statements by Biden, S ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally surpasses 20,000

2 minutes ago

Over 23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.