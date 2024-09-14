Myanmar Junta Makes Rare Request For Foreign Aid To Cope With Deadly Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Taungoo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Myanmar's junta chief made a rare request Saturday for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people who have already endured three years of war.
Floods and landslides have killed almost 300 people in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which dumped a colossal deluge of rain when it hit the region last weekend.
In Myanmar, more than 235,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods, the junta said Friday, piling further misery on the country where war has raged since the military seized power in 2021.
In Taungoo -- around an hour south of the capital Naypyidaw -- residents paddled makeshift rafts on floodwaters lapping around a Buddhist pagoda.
Rescuers drove a speedboat through the waters, lifting sagging electricity lines and broken tree branches with a long pole.
