UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Says A Third Of Townships Not Under Full Military Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Myanmar junta says a third of townships not under full military control

Myanmar's military does not "fully control" more than a third of the country's townships, state media on Wednesday reported junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying, as authorities extended a state of emergency for six months

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Myanmar's military does not "fully control" more than a third of the country's townships, state media on Wednesday reported junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying, as authorities extended a state of emergency for six months.

Of the total 330 townships, 198 are "100 percent stable," said Min Aung Hlaing, while the remaining 132 require varying degrees of "security attention.

" "Although there is no protest at this moment, violence is still there," he said according to state broadcaster MRTV.

"Terrorists are terrorising, disturbing, killing and destroying" and hampering plans to hold elections, he said.

Following its putsch the military has clashed with established ethnic rebel groups as well as dozens of "People's Defence Forces" that have sprung up to fight back against the coup.

Analysts say some anti-junta groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness.

Related Topics

Protest Media

Recent Stories

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliv ..

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliveries

6 minutes ago
 Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukra ..

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup nex ..

Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup next?

6 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson Says It's in West Vital Interest to ..

Boris Johnson Says It's in West Vital Interest to Ensure Russia's Defeat in Ukra ..

4 minutes ago
 Two accused involved in murder case of young man h ..

Two accused involved in murder case of young man held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.