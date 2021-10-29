UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Sentences Suu Kyi Aide To 20 Years For Treason

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Myanmar junta sentences Suu Kyi aide to 20 years for treason

Myanmar's military sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison on Friday, his lawyer said, the first high-ranking member of her party to be jailed by a junta court

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar's military sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison on Friday, his lawyer said, the first high-ranking member of her party to be jailed by a junta court.

The country has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) government, accusing it of fraud in 2020 polls it won in a landslide.

Myanmar has since been in chaos, with huge democracy protests and a crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Former member of parliament and NLD speaker Win Htein was handed 20 years in jail for treason by a special court in the capital Naypyidaw, lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP.

He added that he would appeal the sentence, and that his client was in good health.

Win Htein, 80, is the first high-ranking NLD member to be sentenced by the junta after a trial.

The former soldier is a longtime political prisoner who has spent long stretches of time in detention for campaigning against military rule.

Considered Suu Kyi's right-hand man, he was long been sought out by international and domestic media for insights into what Myanmar's former de facto leader is thinking.

The wheelchair-bound politician requires oxygen to help him breathe, according to local media, and suffers from hypertension, diabetes, and heart and thyroid diseases.

Ahead of his arrest three days after the coup, he told local media the military putsch was "not wise", and that its leaders "have taken (the country) in the wrong direction".

Related Topics

Prisoner Parliament Democracy Jail Man San Naypyidaw Myanmar February 2020 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

UEFA sanction Union Berlin after anti-Semitic abus ..

UEFA sanction Union Berlin after anti-Semitic abuse

45 seconds ago
 KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam ..

KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam Khel weapons

46 seconds ago
 Punjab,Sindh healthcare commissions join hands to ..

Punjab,Sindh healthcare commissions join hands to improve service

48 seconds ago
 Famed Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi suffering from ..

Famed Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi suffering from 'Dystonia'

50 seconds ago
 Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones ab ..

Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones abroad arrested in karachi

12 minutes ago
 Public defense of two PhD Scholars of KMU-IBMS hel ..

Public defense of two PhD Scholars of KMU-IBMS held

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.