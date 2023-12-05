Myanmar kicks off sports festival for basic education students

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) -- Myanmar has kicked off a sports festival for basic education students for the academic year 2023-2024 in its capital Nay Pyi Taw, the Myanmar news Agency reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Minister for Education Nyunt Pe urged the participating students to try hard so that they can bring honor to their respective regions.

He also said the students should strive to become talented athletes whom the country can depend on, as well as individuals capable of shouldering responsibilities for the nation's future, the report said.

The festival, which will run until December 15, features football, volleyball, athletics, sepak takraw, basketball, table tennis and badminton for both male and female students.

A total of 1,850 individuals, including team leaders, managers, coaches and athletes, are participating in the event.