Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka Seek Deal With Russia in 2023 on NPP Construction - Rosatom

Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka intend to legally formalize projects in 2023 with Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom for the construction of nuclear power plants (NPPs) of various capacities, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka intend to legally formalize projects in 2023 with Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom for the construction of nuclear power plants (NPPs) of various capacities, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.

"Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka want to enter into legally binding agreements with us this year on the creation of appropriate nuclear facilities," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.