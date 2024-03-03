Myanmar launches LMC-funded experimental animal units to support veterinary vaccine production

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) -- Veterinary vaccine production can be conducted systematically by setting up dedicated experimental animal units with the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) funding, Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Dr. Aung Gyi said on Sunday.

Two experimental animal units funded by the LMC special fund 2021 were inaugurated at the Livestock, Breeding and Veterinary Department under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation in a ceremony in Yangon.

The Livestock, Breeding and Veterinary Department produces vaccines for cattle, goat, sheep, and pig.

The test animals were used to systematically and accurately test the effects of vaccines, Aung Gyi told Xinhua during the opening ceremony for experimental animal units.

The animal breeders can also benefit by vaccinating their animals, which can reduce the incidence of disease, he added.

This project was applied with the aim of exchanging vaccine production technologies and developing basic infrastructures, Dr. Min Thein Maw, director of the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department said.