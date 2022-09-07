Myanmar Leader at Meeting With Putin Says Russian President Ensures Stability in the World

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader ensures stability around the world.

"I am very proud of you: when you began to rule the country, Russia took... the first place in the world," Myanmar's leader told Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"You control and organize stability around the world," he said.