Myanmar Leader At Meeting With Putin Says Russian President Ensures Stability In The World
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM
VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader ensures stability around the world.
"I am very proud of you: when you began to rule the country, Russia took... the first place in the world," Myanmar's leader told Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"You control and organize stability around the world," he said.