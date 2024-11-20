Myanmar Led World In Landmine Victims In 2023: Monitor
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Landmines and unexploded munitions claimed more victims in Myanmar than in any other country last year, a monitor said on Wednesday, warning the true toll could be double or triple its estimate of 1,000 people killed or wounded.
Decades of sporadic conflict between the military and ethnic rebel groups have left the Southeast Asian country littered with deadly landmines and munitions.
But the military's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 has turbocharged conflict in the country and birthed dozens of newer "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) now battling to topple the military.
Anti-personnel mines and explosive remnants of war killed or wounded 1,003 people in Myanmar in 2023, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) said on Wednesday.
There were 933 landmine casualties in Syria, 651 in Afghanistan and 580 in Ukraine, the ICBL said in its latest Landmine Monitor report.
With conflict and other restrictions in Myanmar making ground surveys impossible, the true casualty figure was likely far higher than reported, said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan of the ICBL.
"How many more? Double? Triple? Quite possibly... There's no medical surveillance system in the country that can provide official data in any manner or form," he told a press conference in Bangkok.
"No armed group in Myanmar, not the military, not any of the ethnic armed groups, not the PDFs have provided us with any data on the number of casualties they have."
"And we know from anecdotal evidence that it's massive."
Myanmar is not a signatory to the United Nations convention that prohibits the use, stockpiling or development of anti-personnel mines.
The ICBL said there had been a "significant increase" of anti-personnel mines use by the military in recent years, including around infrastructure like mobile phone towers and energy pipelines.
Such infrastructure is often targeted by opponents of the military.
- Landmines used 'indiscriminately' -
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies2 minutes ago
-
UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear22 minutes ago
-
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye 'kidnapped', says wife22 minutes ago
-
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant air attack'51 minutes ago
-
Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles1 hour ago
-
Olympic champion Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes1 hour ago
-
Olympic champion Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes1 hour ago
-
'Rust' to premiere three years after on-set shooting1 hour ago
-
Japan ramps up tech ambitions with $65 bn for AI, chips2 hours ago
-
How climate funds helped Peru's women beekeepers stay afloat2 hours ago
-
'Monkeygate' to Gabbatoir: Five classic Australia v India Tests2 hours ago
-
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs2 hours ago