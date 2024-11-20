Open Menu

Myanmar Led World In Landmine Victims In 2023: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Landmines and unexploded munitions claimed more victims in Myanmar than in any other country last year, a monitor said on Wednesday, warning the true toll could be double or triple its estimate of 1,000 people killed or wounded.

Decades of sporadic conflict between the military and ethnic rebel groups have left the Southeast Asian country littered with deadly landmines and munitions.

But the military's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 has turbocharged conflict in the country and birthed dozens of newer "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) now battling to topple the military.

Anti-personnel mines and explosive remnants of war killed or wounded 1,003 people in Myanmar in 2023, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) said on Wednesday.

There were 933 landmine casualties in Syria, 651 in Afghanistan and 580 in Ukraine, the ICBL said in its latest Landmine Monitor report.

With conflict and other restrictions in Myanmar making ground surveys impossible, the true casualty figure was likely far higher than reported, said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan of the ICBL.

"How many more? Double? Triple? Quite possibly... There's no medical surveillance system in the country that can provide official data in any manner or form," he told a press conference in Bangkok.

"No armed group in Myanmar, not the military, not any of the ethnic armed groups, not the PDFs have provided us with any data on the number of casualties they have."

"And we know from anecdotal evidence that it's massive."

Myanmar is not a signatory to the United Nations convention that prohibits the use, stockpiling or development of anti-personnel mines.

The ICBL said there had been a "significant increase" of anti-personnel mines use by the military in recent years, including around infrastructure like mobile phone towers and energy pipelines.

Such infrastructure is often targeted by opponents of the military.

- Landmines used 'indiscriminately' -

