UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Martial Law In Areas Near Yangon Prompts Exodus Of 100,000 Migrants - UN

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:31 PM

Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts Exodus of 100,000 Migrants - UN

The imposition of martial law on neighborhoods near the Myanmar capital of Yangon earlier in March prompted the exodus of 100,000 residents, who returned to their homes in Rakhine State and other distressed areas, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The imposition of martial law on neighborhoods near the Myanmar capital of Yangon earlier in March prompted the exodus of 100,000 residents, who returned to their homes in Rakhine State and other distressed areas, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"Following the imposition of martial law on 15th of March, IOM [International Organization for Migration] estimates that approximately 100,000 migrants have returned to their to their communities of origin, mainly Rakhine State and [other regions] in search of safety and security," Haq told reporters during the daily UN briefing .

Haq warned of a humanitarian crisis because as migrants return to communities already in distress due to the military takeover of Myanmar, the suspension of services and scarcity of food. In addition, many migrants forced to flee rapidly used up limited savings leaving them without adequate food and water.

In August 2017, a deadly crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on Rohingya Muslims mainly in Rakhine State sent hundreds of thousands fleeing across the border into Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Bangladesh United Nations Martial Law Water Myanmar March August Border 2017 Muslim

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

41 minutes ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

10 minutes ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

10 minutes ago

Nigeria, Western allies stage naval drills in pira ..

10 minutes ago

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Luis Enrique tells Spanish players to keep World C ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.