Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts Exodus of 100,000 Migrants - UN

The imposition of martial law on neighborhoods near the Myanmar capital of Yangon earlier in March prompted the exodus of 100,000 residents, who returned to their homes in Rakhine State and other distressed areas, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The imposition of martial law on neighborhoods near the Myanmar capital of Yangon earlier in March prompted the exodus of 100,000 residents, who returned to their homes in Rakhine State and other distressed areas, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"Following the imposition of martial law on 15th of March, IOM [International Organization for Migration] estimates that approximately 100,000 migrants have returned to their to their communities of origin, mainly Rakhine State and [other regions] in search of safety and security," Haq told reporters during the daily UN briefing .

Haq warned of a humanitarian crisis because as migrants return to communities already in distress due to the military takeover of Myanmar, the suspension of services and scarcity of food. In addition, many migrants forced to flee rapidly used up limited savings leaving them without adequate food and water.

In August 2017, a deadly crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on Rohingya Muslims mainly in Rakhine State sent hundreds of thousands fleeing across the border into Bangladesh.