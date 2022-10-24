UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Military Air Strikes On Ethnic Rebel Group Kill Around 50: Rebel Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022

Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and wounded 70, the rebels said on Monday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and wounded 70, the rebels said on Monday.

"Around 8:40 pm (1440 GMT) Sunday, two Myanmar military jets attacked" a ceremony the Kachin Independence Army was holding, Colonel Naw Bu told AFP.

"Around 50 people were killed including KIA members and civilians," he said, adding that around 70 were wounded.

Local media reported that up to 60 soldiers and civilians had been killed.

Images shared by local media purported to show the aftermath, with debris littering the ground.

The United Nation's office in Myanmar said it was "deeply concerned and saddened by reports of airstrikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State".

"Initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing," it said in a statement.

"Numerous fatalities have also been reported," it added.

