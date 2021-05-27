UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Military Authorities Should Stop Suppressing Journalists - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The military authorities in Myanmar should stop crackdown on journalists and release those who were arrested, a prominent global rights watchdog said on Thursday.

"The brazen violence, intimidation and harassment the military authorities are levelling at them only illustrates how powerful exposing the truth can be. Individual journalists can be threatened, arrested, or even meet a worse fate, but Myanmar's free media as a whole can never be silenced," Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, said.

According to Amnesty International, 88 journalists have been arrested since the February 1 coup in Myanmar. About 33 of them are in hiding and more than half of them are in detention. Two journalists were injured by gunshot during the protests.

The human rights organization also accused the Myanmar military authorities of committing human rights violations against opponents and journalists, and called for immediate release of Danny Fenster, a U.S. citizen who became the third arrested foreign journalist in Myanmar.

"The arrest of Danny Fenster is a reminder of how the media in Myanmar has been targeted for trying to expose the human rights violations committed by the military," Gil said.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the nation in a coup d'état on February 1, 2021. There have been mass protests since the coup was staged. On the other hand, the military authorities assert that it was justified and vow to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be given.

