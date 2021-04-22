UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Military Chief To Report On Domestic Situation At ASEAN Summit - Spokesman

Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing will deliver a speech at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia on April 24, focusing on the current domestic situation, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik

"Our military chief Min Aung Hlaing will take part in the [ASEAN] summit. It is at our request so that we can tell our friends the truth. We will deliver a speech at the summit and tell everybody the truth," the official said.

The military noted that Myanmar treated ASEAN "as a family," despite disagreements.

