MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Myanmar's military government is not ruling out that the former ruling party National League for Democracy, which was overthrown in a coup, could run in new elections, although it does not act lawfully at this stage, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As of now, 93 political parties that can run in elections are registered in our country ... Answering your question, all of those 93 parties, which are registered in line with rules and laws and whose activities are in compliance with our legislation, can participate in the next elections.

I have already said that if a party has everything in accordance with the legislation then it can run. But the National League for Democracy does not comply at the present time," Zaw Min Tun said.

"They do not act withing the law at all. The fact that they formed a parallel government is a big violation for a political party. But we still have some time. Time will tell. If they make up their mind and change their behavior, then they will also be able to participate in the next elections," the spokesman added.