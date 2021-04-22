UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Military Gov't Spokesman Says Ongoing Protests Left 258 People Dead

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:34 PM

The ongoing violent protests against the military rule across Myanmar following a coup in February have claimed the lives of 258 people so far, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a civil rights group in Myanmar, since the outbreak of mass protests in early February, a total of 728 people have been killed. The UN, in turn, estimates the death toll at 741, including 52 children.

"When protests moved to the stage of terrorism, of course, our law enforcement services had to deploy weapons.

Therefore, there are sacrifices. I will now name their official number. To date, the total number of deaths associated with the protests is 258. Of these, 240 people died as a result of the return shots of law enforcement forces after they were attacked with weapons. [They] had to use force to disarm the crowd," the official said.

The government spokesman noted that seven people died as they prevented police officers from dismantling the barricades in the streets. One person died in the mass brawl and five more were killed by heart attacks during the protests.

