Myanmar Military Junta Blocking Vital Humanitarian Aid - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

Myanmar's military junta is blocking vital humanitarian aid needed by people who are at risk of being displaced or already have been, a prominent human rights watchdog said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Myanmar's military junta is blocking vital humanitarian aid needed by people who are at risk of being displaced or already have been, a prominent human rights watchdog said.

"Myanmar's junta has worsened a self-created humanitarian catastrophe by displacing hundreds of thousands of people and then blocking the critical support they need to survive. The generals are callously denying lifesaving assistance to people affected by conflict since the military takeover, seemingly as a form of punishment," Human Rights Watch (HRW) Asia researcher Shayna Bauchner said in a report released by the watchdog.

The report indicates that the junta and its security forces have been introducing new travel bans on humanitarian aid workers and attacking them as well as blocking roads, destroying non-military supplies and shutting down a number of communication services.

The country experienced a collapse of its infrastructure and a devaluation in its Currency which has led to the shortages of food, medicines and other essential products following the February 1 military coup.

Over 284,000 people displaced since the start of the crisis, around 22,000 of whom have fled to India and Thailand, the watchdog said.

"Governments should press Myanmar's junta to facilitate, not block, the delivery of assistance that millions of people depend on to survive. Regional bodies and donors should work closely with local groups and cross-border efforts to make sure aid is reaching those in need and not being diverted by generals neck-deep in atrocities," Bauchner stressed.

HRW is asking a number of non-governmental organizations and other "concerned governments" to help in stopping the junta from blocking vital humanitarian assistance.

