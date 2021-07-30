Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Since February 1 Coup - United Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) At least 930 civilians, including women and children, have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the military coup on February 1, United Nations associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Friday.

"Since the military takeover nearly six months ago, the violence carried out by security forces has left at least 930 civilians dead, including women and children," Kaneko said during a press conference.

Kaneko said the United Nations has been receiving reports of other continuous breaches of human rights, including arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatments and forced disappearances by the Myanmar military junta.

"The United Nations in Myanmar calls for accountability to bring the perpetrators to justice," Kaneko added.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.