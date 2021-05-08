Myanmar Military Labels Shadow Civil Government 'Terrorists' - Reports

Myanmar's ruling military has designated a shadow civilian government of ousted lawmakers and activists a terrorist organization, media said Saturday

Members of the National League for Democracy, the party of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi created a national unity government shortly after the February 1 coup.

The military said it had classified the unity government as terrorists after the opposition announced the creation of a people's defense force to protect civilians, according to the Irrawaddy news site.

The United Nations estimates that at least 774 civilians were killed in military crackdowns on protesters between February 1 and May 6, the majority of them from gunshot wounds.