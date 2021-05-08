UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Military Labels Shadow Civil Government 'Terrorists' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

Myanmar Military Labels Shadow Civil Government 'Terrorists' - Reports

Myanmar's ruling military has designated a shadow civilian government of ousted lawmakers and activists a terrorist organization, media said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Myanmar's ruling military has designated a shadow civilian government of ousted lawmakers and activists a terrorist organization, media said Saturday,

Members of the National League for Democracy, the party of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi created a national unity government shortly after the February 1 coup.

The military said it had classified the unity government as terrorists after the opposition announced the creation of a people's defense force to protect civilians, according to the Irrawaddy news site.

The United Nations estimates that at least 774 civilians were killed in military crackdowns on protesters between February 1 and May 6, the majority of them from gunshot wounds.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Democracy San Myanmar SITE February May Media From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.