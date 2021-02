The Myanmar military raided ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters in Yangon late Tuesday, the National League for Democracy said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Myanmar military raided ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters in Yangon late Tuesday, the National League for Democracy said.

"The military dictator raided and destroyed NLD headquarters at around 9:30pm," the party announced on its Facebook page.