Myanmar Military Releases Most of Detained Regional Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Myanmar military released on Tuesday the majority of regional chief ministers and ruling party lawmakers detained in a recent coup, a senior military official told Xinhua news agency.

"There may be a reshuffle among chief ministers by appointing qualified ones," the source said.

On Monday morning, Myanmar's state counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members party were detained by the military.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's NLD party.

The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

NLD leaders and officials from provincial administrations were also detained throughout the country on Monday morning. Regional experts estimate that more than 400 people have been detained in Myanmar, including most of the NLD faction in parliament, local NLD party committee leaders and party members.