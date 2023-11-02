Myanmar military says lost control of strategic border town

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Myanmar's military has lost control of a strategic town on the Chinese border following days of clashes with ethnic armed groups, in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge it has faced since seizing power.

Fighting has raged since Friday across northern Shan state, with an alliance of ethnic groups claiming to have seized four towns, blocked trade routes to China and captured dozens of military outposts.

The remoteness of the rugged, jungle-clad region -- home to pipelines that supply oil and gas to China -- and patchy communications make it difficult to verify casualty numbers in the fighting, which the United Nations fears has displaced thousands.

Government, administrative organisations and security forces were "no longer present" in the trade hub of Chinshwehaw, which borders China's Yunnan province, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday.