Open Menu

Myanmar Military Says Lost Control Of Strategic Border Town

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Myanmar military says lost control of strategic border town

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Myanmar's military has lost control of a strategic town on the Chinese border following days of clashes with ethnic armed groups, in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge it has faced since seizing power.

Fighting has raged since Friday across northern Shan state, with an alliance of ethnic groups claiming to have seized four towns, blocked trade routes to China and captured dozens of military outposts.

The remoteness of the rugged, jungle-clad region -- home to pipelines that supply oil and gas to China -- and patchy communications make it difficult to verify casualty numbers in the fighting, which the United Nations fears has displaced thousands.

Government, administrative organisations and security forces were "no longer present" in the trade hub of Chinshwehaw, which borders China's Yunnan province, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday.

Related Topics

United Nations China Oil Alliance Myanmar Hub Border Gas Government

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

10 minutes ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

51 minutes ago
UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago

More Stories From World